Retirement of long-time Lakes & Pines leader
To the editor:
It is with mixed emotions that the Lakes and Pines Board of Directors announces a pending change in leadership at Lakes and Pines. Long-time Executive Director, Robert Benes, has announced his retirement for early September.
Bob Benes began his career with Community Action in 1981 as a summer youth coordinator. Since that time he served 20-years as the Head Start Director where he was actively involved at the state and regional level. Bob has served as the executive director of Lakes and Pines Community Action, where he leads over 100 staff in serving a seven-county service area for the last 16-years. Bob has served on numerous Boards and committees across the state as part of his advocacy work, including two separate terms as the Chair of the statewide Minnesota Community Action Partnership. He is actively involved in his community, where he is well-known and highly respected as an authority on anti-poverty approaches.
Bob has dedicated his career to assuring all Minnesotans have a fair chance to prosper. As a leader in Community Action, he has tirelessly advocated for the individual rights and strengthening of programs to provide opportunities to those in the community seeking to improve their lives. Bob does not shy away from the hard conversations and is known to often step into the face of opposition in the interest of doing what’s right for individuals who need Community Action.
While we are saddened by Bob’s upcoming departure, we wish him well in his retirement, with lots of bike riding, reading and hopefully a little golf. The Board is grateful for Bob’s commitment and dedication to Lakes and Pines and the community.
A celebration is planned in honor of Bob’s 40-year career from 2– 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 28 at the Braham Event Center. If Bob has touched your life in any way, you are welcome to attend.
Denise Stewart, Mora
Truth in love
To the editor:
I would like to respond to a letter to the editor in the Aug. 4 edition which criticized previous letters criticizing the Pride in the Park event. I, in turn, offer my own gentle criticism. The author demonstrates an understandable misunderstanding of the Bible and the nature of true (that is, Bible-based) Christianity. While the Bible does command humility (a struggle for all of us), it draws many other stark lines between acceptable and unacceptable behaviors. Concerning “Pride” matters, homosexuality is specifically forbidden (Leviticus 20:13: God calls it an “abomination”), and sexually deviancy is identified as a late step in man’s descent into depravity (Romans 1:18-32, esp. 26-27). While hypocrisy is often difficult to distinguish from the genuine desire to do good, a Christian who pretends that these departures from God’s created order are acceptable is inconsistent with his or her own religion.
When my dad was teaching me to shoot a gun, he yelled at me. When he taught me to drive, he was very intense. Why? Because lives were at stake, especially my own.
In the same way, when Christians cry out against sexual deviancy in any form, it is not because we hate or fear those who choose these lifestyles. We denounce sin, in ourselves and others, because it can be harmful to ourselves, others and to our relationship with God.
N. Jesse Stratton, Pine City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.