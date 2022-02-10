On alternative COVID treatment
As a new subscriber, I’ve noticed a few articles on COVID-19, but they seem mostly to push vaccines as the only answer.
Personally, I’d like to see articles on the benefits of natural immunity and information on early treatments for COVID-19.
Numerous other counties have seen great success with generic, off label medication, so why haven’t we adopted their protocols? Why have cheap, safe and effective drugs been ignored in treating COVID?
I’d love to see articles on the safety and efficacy of vaccinations. Why have many doctors, nurses and healthcare workers chosen to leave their careers when forced to get a vaccine in order to keep their jobs?
Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin had a recent online medical panel speak on COVID-19 and second options. It was very informative and I highly recommend it if you are looking for qualified resources.
Karen Gonyea
Pine City
*Editor’s note: readers should consult with their physician before taking/changing any medication.*
On annexation
This letter is in response to a Pine City Pioneer new article in which it stated that at the Pine City January 5, 2022 regular Council meeting, the Council discussed their financial impacts that a variety of citywide projects, including the renovation of the old courthouse would have on their budget and financial stability. At this meeting, they discussed a sales tax and most important to us, the possibility of annexing within the surrounding townships, in particular, Cross Lake, which lies within Pokegama Township. During this discussion, a Council member stated that there are a lot of taxpayers paying high taxes and some are retired in townships, again referring to properties on Cross Lake. Another council member stated that they believed there was not enough room in the City to build new homes and agreed that annexation should be looked at.
As Mr. Ovick noted, annexation talk is contentious and you most likely will hear a lot of screaming from the townships, especially, with the townships interpretation that the remarks and discussion from the news article and radio broadcast, is that the primary reason for annexation is to add tax money to the City’s tax rolls. From the articles, it sounds as it the City wants to come into the townships, collect the existing property taxes and basically not have to provide any new or old services to anyone out there. As an example, when they mentioned Cross Lake, they are talking about an area that is basically developed and already has municipal services provided by either the township or a sewer district. Services such as public sewer, private public water systems, road and right of way maintenance (by township and County), township fire service paid contract, law enforcement, land use planning and zoning including subdivision, SSTS and shore land management, and ordinance identical to that of Pine City, and trash and recycling. So as you see from the example above and the discussion at the Council meeting, it looks as if the main purpose of annexation is for sole purpose of increasing tax revenue to pay for your future citywide projects without the ability or intent to benefits the annexed properties. As the Council stated, the property owners in this area are already paying higher taxes, to annex these properties into the City would increase their taxes more. Even the League of Minnesota Cities has stated that annexation for sole purpose of tax revenue is questionable. As for the “rule of thumb on annexations,” it is improper for an annexation to be solely motivated by an increase in tax revenue.
We would also like to recognize an interesting part of the news article when a council member stated that they believed there isn’t enough room in the City to build new homes. Back in 2006, the City and township negotiated a four phase orderly annexation of approximately 700 acres north of Pine City between airwaves road, I-35 and north along County Highway 61. The final phase of this of this annexation was completed in 2021. According to the resolution (dated Aug. 2, 2006), the City and Township agreed that there was a public need for the coordination, efficient and cost effective extension of City services to promote the public health, well-being and safety of the annexed property. It goes on to state that the establishment of the orderly annexation of said lands will be of benefit to the residents and owners of said lands and permit the City to extend necessary municipal services in a planned and efficient manner. In other words, a means that was needed to control the development in these areas. So, when the Council member stated that there was no more room in the City to build new homes, it was not totally correct. The City has almost 700 acres to expand and build, much of it along major roads that are maintained by the County where no addition road funds would be required to provide maintenance. However, there has been no new construction or any urban services provide to promote new commercial or residential development. So why can they not extend and grow the city north as stated in the orderly annexation.
David Deutschlander
Pokegama Town Board
Pokegama Township Board of Supervisors - Upcoming Election
Pokegama Township will have an election on March 8th for an open position on the board.
I am seeking this position and will be on the election ballot. As a lake property owner, I believe the township is better served by having lake property owner representation on the board. It currently does not and hasn’t as long as I can remember. As development continues, the township needs to do a better job managing and applying the existing planning and zoning ordinances and make better informed decisions. I am the former chairman of the planning and zoning commission and was involved in the development and implementation of the comprehensive plan and ordinances. I know how it works.
With development comes population density increases. Traffic has become a concern for residents on the west side of Pokegama Lake. Over 80 west side residents have voiced their traffic concerns to the board regarding the 26 homes being added in a new development along Linden Tree Road. Residents requested the board require the developer to add an additional outlet from the development (at the developer’s expense) to ease traffic along the lake. However, the current board chose not to address the residents’ concerns and voted to approve a development without the additional outlet, which will only intensify the existing traffic congestion. I want to understand why it appears the board isn’t as concerned as the residents.
I believe I can add value when addressing the concerns of township residents.
Tom Brytowski
Pokegama Township
