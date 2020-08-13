10 Years Ago, 2010
A Pine City girl has been part of a once-in-a-decade art show in Minneapolis – and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Seven-year-old Lyric Leverenz had her artwork displayed in the Minneapolis Institute of Arts (MIA) as part of the Foot in the Door show, a show held once every ten years at the MIA for the past thirty years.
Judy Yorston of Pine EMS led the 20 lifeguards serving at the beach this summer through a refresher course on the role of first responders in emergency situations.
25 Years Ago, 1995
A considerable amount of land near Sandstone will be open to deer and bear hunting by firearms this fall for the first time since 1946. The Department of Natural Resources has turned hunting control of 10,880 acres of land over to those who own it. Since 1946, this mixture of private and public lands, called Pine County Game Refuge No. 1 and Pine County Game Refuge No. 3, were open to small game hunting, trapping and big game hunting by archery but not big game hunting by firearms.
Kathy Marenchin, a teacher at Pine City High School, joined more than 350 public school teachers at the Minnesota Education Association’s (MEA) annual Summer Leadership Conference July 31-Aug. 3 at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph.
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Frank E. Koukel, son of Frank Koukel and Kathy Black, Pine City, recently received the Navy good conduct medal.
50 Years Ago, 1970
On Saturday, Aug. 15, the Minnesota Historical Society will dedicate the first known restoration of an isolated fur-trade wintering post, located on the Snake river, one and one-half miles west of Pine City.
The village council met Wednesday evening of last week to take up a number of matters including a request that the question of building a municipal swimming pool be included on the election ballot this fall.
75 Years Ago, 1945
The announcement by President Truman, at six o’clock Tuesday evening, that Japan had accepted unconditional surrender was greeted in Pine City with a miniature celebration.
The whistle at the power plant was the first to go on the air, with the fire siren, police sirens, and car horns following in short order. The din continued for the better part of half an hour.
100 Years Ago, 1920
Benches and tables have been put in the park for use of picnickers and tourists, also baskets for paper and rubbish. A faucet will also be added to the park fountain so that lunchers may get water without going to the stores.
125 Years Ago, 1895
The Indian war is over and Uncle Sam should hang a few of the whites who are responsible for the fuss and shoot the Correspondents who sent in the bloody lies in relation to the “out-break”.
This place was visited on Tuesday evening by one of the worst storms ever known in this part of the country. At about 9:30 it began to rain accompanied by hail and wind, the hail stones were the biggest ever seen here and the wind almost a hurricane. Trees were uprooted, windows broken, chimneys blown down and gardens ruined.
An old Indian Chief from the White Earth Reservation spent the beginning of the week in this village. He was a survivor of the last battle between the Sioux and Chippewas, which took place in 1841. He is 83 years of age and bore the marks of a great many battles. He is known as “Chief John.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.