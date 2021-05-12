Pine City had a library before 2011. But it was an afterthought, pushed into a cramped corner of one building after another – the Farmers and Merchants State Bank in 1921, a power company in 1924, city hall in 1939 and then a corner of the 1978 city hall building.
However, in 2010-11, due to a tremendously generous donation – and a tremendous community effort to match that donation in the midst of the Great Recession – the library was reborn in a massive, carefully planned and beautifully decorated renovation of the former city hall building.
The library opened its doors at 305 5th Street SE on a newly remodeled interior in February 2011. But it wasn’t until May that library supporters came together to celebrate and dedicate the building that would serve the public for generations to come.
Christy Koch started work as the Pine City librarian in 1994, while the library was still making do with a corner of the building it now fills.
“It was amazing how much service we were able to provide to adults and children in those cramped and crowded conditions,” Koch said. “When I began in January 1994 it was thought by the regional system that in five years we would need a new library. That was exciting and I looked forward to the challenge.”
Five years came and went, but it wouldn’t be for nearly another decade more that the effort to renovate the library would begin in earnest.
Koch said Margery and Bayliss Swanson encouraged the establishment of a foundation to raising funds for a better library building. And in 2009, the Pine City Council voted to move city hall to the ground floor of the Pine Government Center, leaving the building open – and giving the library its long-awaited opportunity.
Margery Stratte Swanson said it was about this she and Bayliss went on a vacation with Ben and Mary Boo, both of whom grew up in Pine City, as well as Peter Hudson, whose wife Henrietta – sister of Ben – had recently passed away. And Peter asked them what kind of donation he could make to Pine City in memory of his Henrietta.
“I suggested that he might consider donating to the library but I had no idea of the amount he intended to give us,” Margery said. “It was $200,000 with the stipulation that we raise the same amount of money. And we did.”
But it wasn’t easy.
“Raising $200,000 in 13 months was an amazing commitment by our community,” Koch said. “Former Mayor Jane Robbins led a fundraising effort by visiting most community and civic groups to encourage the organizations to support our efforts. We held book sales, Friends of the Library membership drives, fund raising events and our famous hot dish buffets.”
The donation numbers ticked up, up and up, to the point where they felt that planning could begin.
“Judy Scholin, our library board president, brought her vision and artistic flair to what we wanted the library to look and feel like,” Koch said. “It needed to reflect the community, be inviting, functional in a variety of ways and offer opportunities for growth and change. It has met that.”
Max Blaufuss, Don Howard and Brian Scholin headed the building committee and helped oversee the actual construction of the building, spending many hours with the 18 contractors – many of them local – who took part in the job.
Volunteers put in more than 400 hours of work in January alone.
“The renovation truly became a community effort,” Koch said. “Library staff, volunteers, patrons, church groups and even non-library users all helped to pack up materials and get them ready for a three-and-a-half month storage.”
And, at long last, the new library was ready.
“It was exhausting – and exciting,” Koch said. “The library was what we had hoped it would be; spacious, fresh, artistically lovely, filled with potential, comfortable and appreciated by our patrons.
Beauty in the details
In her book “Pine City Public Library 2011: The Renovation,” (viewable online at https://www.pinecityhistory.com/library.html) Judy Scholin shares images and stories from the renovation, and points out some of the artworks and artifacts that help make it remarkable.
• A huge copper nugget hanging above the fireplace was collected south of the Snake River by Fred A. Hodge in about 1900, and donated to the library in 2010.
• David Mettler built a display table to house beaded bags and sashes that had been donated to the library.
• A reconstructed stained glass window from the old county courthouse that burned down in 1952 can be seen hanging in the front window of the library by the circulation desk.
• That circulation desk was made by Pine City’s Bob Haedt. The blue heron on front is made from 13 different types of wood, some of which came from the oldest tree in Minneapolis.
• The carpeting was laid carefully to suggest a river flowing past the shelves.
• Keith Raivo was the artist who built the river and the canoeist outside the library. Four poems by local poets were pressed into the concrete river.
‘A true and wonderful gift’
Koch said she felt privileged to work four months in the new Pine City Public Library library before she retired.
“The Pine City Library was most certainly the highlight of my 35 year career,” Koch said. “I love being a patron and am thrilled with what the library has to offer. Even during the COVID quarantine they have figured out how to serve the community in unique and different ways. The library is a true and wonderful gift to each citizen.”
Heidi Anderson-Ferdinand applied for the position of Pine City’s branch librarian in 2015, and called the decision, “one of the best choices I have ever made.”
“The first time I walked into the building, days before my interview, I could tell that this library was something special,” Anderson-Ferdinand said. “It was warm, welcoming, and designed on a very human scale. Beyond the shelves of books, periodicals, and movies, there was a fireplace surrounded by comfortable chairs, a bookstore, and a bay window that looked out on the park and was, as I soon found out, a great perch for watching the train go by.
“The research facilities were an unexpected bonus. This is a place to do research, grab a novel, a film, or some music. It is a place to spend a quiet half hour reading the newspaper, or catching up with friends and neighbors. It offers quality, free programs and computers that take you into the wider world or just help you complete some necessary tasks.
Anderson-Ferdinand said she impressed by the story of the community effort that went into creating this space, and hopes that the people of Pine City are proud of their achievement.
“What you have created here is more than special,” she said. “It honors the work of the library from the earliest days of the town, and carries those aspirations into the future.”
