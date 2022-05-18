Library hosts for the Love of Loons Storytime

East Central Regional Library encourages children and their families to celebrate Minnesota’s state bird, the common loon, by attending an interactive storytime with two Minnesota children’s authors. The event, called For the Love Loons, will be held at all 14 East Central Regional Library locations in June and July.
The event will feature two picture books about loons: Little Loon Finds His Voice by Yvonne Pearson and Regina Shklovsky, and Secrets of the Loon by Laura Purdie Salas and Chuck Dayton. Audiences will learn loon language and practice loon calls; walk, dive, and fly like loons; sing an active song; learn a bit about the threats to loons; and some of the differences between loons and ducks.
Kids will have a chance to ask questions, and they will go home with a loon coloring sheet and a new sense of wonder about these amazing waterbirds.
For the Love of Loons Storytime will be held: on Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at the Pine City Public Library.
For more information, contact your local library, visit ecrlib.org and follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
