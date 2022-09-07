“My mother taught us that life is so precious,” said Adeline Nelson, 92, expressing this perspective held by her mother, Mary Habrman. “She said we should enjoy every moment of it.”
Adeline shared memories from when she was young as part of our Secrets to Longevity series.
Adeline’s parents, Leo and Mary Habrman, bought a farm where the family lived. It was located west of Beroun. Adeline was born in the Sears prefab house her parents had built on the farm in 1924. She had three sisters, along with a brother who only lived for three days. Two of her sisters are still living.
It was wartime when Adeline grew up, and life was difficult. Adeline displayed several books containing World War II Ration Stamps for staples such as sugar, coffee and canned goods. Farmers were fortunate to raise their own meat, milk and eggs.
Life was tough for them at that time. Their monthly mortgage payment was $25. Even if they sold a cow and her calf, there still wasn’t enough to pay the mortgage. Neighbors depended on one another for survival. Adeline recalled her mother putting a pail of extra milk in a nearby spring for neighbors to find. This act of kindness helped them feed their children.
Another reality of wartime were the orphaned children. Adeline told of folks who took in children who lost fathers in the war and whose mothers died in childbirth. “My father actively sought homes for orphaned children with relatives or other willing folks,” she explained.
Adeline attended first through eighth grade at North Star School. She told a story about the day she and a cousin almost drowned when they were about six or seven years old. She and the other neighborhood children had to cross over a creek on a footbridge on their way to school. One day she and her cousin tried to cross the bridge during a spring flood. They lost their footing and got swept into the high water. Fortunately, a fence stopped them from being washed downstream, and a neighbor rescued them.
Adeline graduated from Pine City High School. This is where she met Gordon Nelson, her future husband. On their first day of school, they saw each other for the first time in the library. Gordon asked Adeline’s cousin questions about her. Adeline and Gordon became high school sweethearts, and after graduation, they were married in 1948.
The couple had six children: Robert, Jane, Carol, Lezlie, Julie, and Jim. Their family has grown to include 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and six great, great-grandchildren.
When asked what her secrets to longevity were, Adeline responded hard work, learning to enjoy every moment of life and the company of others and being generous.
Gordon and Adeline owned and operated Nelson’s Processing Plant for 26 years. They processed beef and hogs. “It was a lot of hard work, heavy lifting.” Adeline reflected. “We employed four or five workers. My sister took care of our kids.”
“We were able to process six beef and six hogs every day. When deer hunting season came around, we had to quit processing other livestock for a month so we could process deer. Then after deer season, we quit again for a month before processing other livestock.”
“We always had lots of folks at our house especially when the power was out,” Adeline explained. “We had a generator that was run by a tractor, so our neighbors showed up because we always had power.”
“Times were so much better back then,” Adeline lamented. “You didn’t have to be so careful about where the kids were. You never had to worry about them going to the neighbors to play. Life was much better then.”
*Editor’s note: This story is part of the ‘Secrets to Longevity’ series. Here we will take a look at the lives of our local seniors over 90 years old where they will share their stories with us and what has kept them strong all their years. Please email editor@pinecitymn.com if you know of a local senior to profile.
