Stacy O’Rourke, Pine City parks and recreation director, stated at the recent Pine City Council meeting on March 17 that lifeguard staff recruitment and retention has been difficult in the past year at the Pine City Beach.
“As the summer season approaches, there is a national lifeguard shortage,” she stated in her report to the Council. “Staff had been thinking outside of the box for ways to increase interest in being employed as a lifeguard at the Pine City beach. Staff would like to implement a reimbursement incentive program.”
O’Rourke proposed an incentive program that would reimburse a lifeguard $225 for lifeguard training or $239 for Water Safety Instructor training. To receive the reimbursement the candidate would have to pass the hiring process and work the 2022 season at the beach.
She listed the alternatives as doing nothing and having a low lifeguard staff resulting in fewer swimming lessons and hours staffed at the beach. She felt this would have repercussions for years to come.
“If it works, it will attract a new base of lifeguards allowing the beach to provide a safe environment and swimming lessons for the community,” she added.
The Council voted unanimously to approve the measure. They added that if funding is stopping someone from applying that a scholarship program is available. With questions about the scholarship program, please contact Stacy O’Rourke at sorourke@pinecitygov.com.
