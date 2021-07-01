Like puppies in a park

This was a glorious weekend to do just about anything, and it just so happened to be the weekend of Pine City’s Freedom Fest – so everybody and their cousin turned out to enjoy the day’s events and check out the fireworks at night. Congratulations to everyone involved in the planning – it was a fantastic get-together.
And people were all just so exhilarated to see other people. The whole town is a bit like if you took two boxes of puppies and let them loose in a park on a sunny day – there’s this joyful, enthusiastic, tail-wagging energy in the air.
In other news, half the four-woman Olympic gymnastics team is from Minnesota, and one of those two is Grace Mccallum from Isanti. Her mom is a nurse, and my wife (also a nurse) has been hearing her say for years how her daughter was a gymnast and was shooting for the Olympics. I have to confess, I thought for a while that this was just proud parent talk, but then my wife showed me a few videos of Grace in action and I became a believer. Still, with all the incredible gymnasts in this country, how amazing that Grace – who grew up just a hop, skip and a jump from here – right there with Simone Biles, the hands-down greatest gymnast in history.
Though there was a lot of good news in Pine City this past week, it is all tempered by the loss of a young and remarkable person like Aurora Stewart, who lost her life in a car crash after graduating from Pine City High School just a few days before We can only imagine what her grieving family must be going through, but we hope they know that thoughts and prayers from all of us here at the Pioneer – and from all of Pine City – are going out to them in this terrible time.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
