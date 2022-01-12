Lion’s tree collection

Pictured are some Pine City Lions holding Christmas trees they recently picked up around town and brought to Lake Appeil for their annual golf tournament. From left to right are
Bob Thompson, Burt Rude, Ron Williams, Terry Rothenbacher, David Johnson, and Jim Biernat. Not pictured is Jim Zaun.
