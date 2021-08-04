Lions ready to serve at the Fair

Lions Kevin Anderson, Mark Haug, John Cabak and Linda Haug got the grill warmed up Tuesday to serve brats at the 2021 Pine County Fair.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 5, 2021 @ 10:31 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.