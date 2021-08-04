Lions ready to serve at the Fair

Pine City, MN (55063)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.