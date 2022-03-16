Little changes for Pine, Carlton residents as MN legislative districts redrawn

Compared to other parts of the state, Pine and Carlton County’s legislative districts have changed very little after a statewide redistricting map was approved. Those that can expect the most change are residents of Pine County’s northeast corner and Sturgeon Lake.
Redistricting
Every 10 years following the census, Minnesota undergoes a redistricting process which redraws the boundaries of election districts.
In Minnesota, the state legislature is responsible for redistricting Minnesota’s Senate and House districts. Since Minnesota’s Senate and House were unable to agree on district maps, the new maps were drawn and by a five-person panel of judges and released in February.
Representatives will continue to represent their current districts until these new districts take effect in January 2023.
New Boundaries
Pine and Carlton County are in Senate District 11; the area is divided into two House districts: 11A and 11B.
Senate District 11 is represented by Jason Rarick (R)
House District 11A is represented by Mike Sundin (DFL)
House District 11B is represented by Nathan Nelson (R)
Residents of Pine County’s northeast corner and Sturgeon Lake were previously in District 11B. Under the new maps, this area is now in District 11A. District 11B gained the northern portion of Chisago County.
Both Pine and Carlton County remain in U.S. House of Representatives District 8, represented by Congressman Pete Stauber (R).
