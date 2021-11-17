Little libraries have been appearing in Rush City and Pine City with the goal of opening minds and hearts as they inspire the curiousity of young readers.
The little libraries can currently be found in three places: outside the Pine City Pioneer office (405 2nd Avenue SE) and Pine Center for the Arts (265 5th Street SE) in Pine City, and outside Hairdo or Dye (239 W 4th Street) in Rush City.
Rush City couple Erin and Jason Oare were inspired to set the little library project in motion after they adopted their daughter, Remedy.
Though Remedy found a loving home in Rush City, the Oares discovered that there were times when their now-biracial family faced hostility from others.
They started the group Remedy For Change as an organization meant to help build, educate and strengthen rural communities and spread a message of love. And they decided to start with the little library project.
The project soon had the support from others in the community, and with a Facebook group that quickly grew to nearly 150 members, they were able to raise the funds to purchase the libraries and buy books to share.
And each of the little libraries was hand-painted by a member of the group before it was installed, including one with a bird theme and another with children holding hands under a sunny sky.
Organizers thanked everyone involved for their efforts, and expressed hope that the little libraries will help bring smiles and joy to the children as they learn more about their world.
“It takes a village,” Erin said. “And we are so happy to have you all in ours.”
