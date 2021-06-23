“I should be dead!” How many times have we thought or said that in our lives? Close calls at an intersection, unwise choices in our youth, scary experiences; we’ve all had them. They touch the sensitive spots in our hearts. We rarely want to even go there in our thoughts. Yep, and that is why Covid has been so sneaky with our emotions. We begin to think of our mortality and it’s not pleasant.
Against popular opinion and the ad agencies, we can’t stop the walk towards death. Maybe you heard the old saying, “Two things in life are certain: death and taxes”! But all joking aside, haven’t you felt this tension the last year and a half? With friends and family – even complete strangers, Covid controversies lead the Facebook feeds and conversations. And the tension mounts.
Brad and I have each had our brushes with death - when we said out loud, “I should be dead”. Living with this reality has changed our entire way of life. Let me explain. We chose not to dodge the tension – we step right at it with a way of life we call LIVING READY. Living Ready means living each day to the fullest listening to our hearts and living authentically. After all, we have no promises when we will be called to heaven – so each day we are on earth means something important. It plays out like this: if my heart whispers for me to do something – I do it to the best of my ability by the end of the day. And it’s the simple things that make all the difference. Saying l love you. Hugging. Calling a friend. Giving grace. Forgiving. Apologizing. Choosing to love no matter what. Living with no regrets.
The apostle Paul thought about death a lot. He was in a Roman prison until he was executed for following Jesus. He had a lot of time to think about mortality so he wrote letters to encourage others. In fact, he wrote to his friends in Philippi these words in Philippians 1:6: And I am sure that God, who began the good work within you, will continue his work until it is finally finished on that day when Christ Jesus comes back again.
You see, God never gives up on us. He continually whispers his love and guidance to us all day long. And I mean EVERYBODY can hear those whispers. Some call them conscience or their mother or even their grandmother’s voice. The question is, “What are you doing with those whispers?” My encouragement to you is to Live Ready with no regrets. Listen and follow. Your heart knows what is right and wrong because God is continuing to work in you. How comforting is that!
So, where ever you are in your journey this week, try practicing Living Ready. And remember, Jesus loves you and so do I.
JULIE SAMUELSON is co-pastor of Hands for Pine City Church (with husband Brad Samuelson). Contact them on Facebook, at hands4pc@gmail.com or 320-496-3009.
