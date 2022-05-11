An amendment to a zoning ordinance has been passed by the Pine County Board of Commissioners requires individuals occupying a camping trailer as their primary residence, to have means of sewage management, effective April 19, within all areas where Pine County regulates septic systems. The County regulates septic systems within 27 of the 33 townships as well as most cities.
Pine County Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson said at the April 19 regular county board meeting that the ordinance to regulate the septic system requirements for campers on private property was originally put together because townships and cities wanted to have this area of zoning administered by the County.
Caleb Anderson, Pine County land & resource manager, said that the issue of living in campers was brought up a year ago and is a common call they get. He said that the County’s septic ordinance does not currently address issues like this.
With the new language in the ordinance, Anderson said, “You have to have some type of facilities for a camper if you’re not using it for occasional use … if you’re receiving mail at the property and it’s serving as their principal dwelling, that is much different than if someone owns an RV that’s back behind the house that isn’t being used as the principal dwelling.” He added that installing a mound system isn’t required and that a privy or tank would work.
County commissioner, Steve Hallan, asked if this would apply to people living in their camper while their house is being built. Anderson said that it would not apply to those types of situations. He added that those are not the type of calls they receive.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, a Pine Lake Township man, Gerald Scheonrock, brought up individuals living in campers in his township. Anderson noted that there is enforcement and violation action that is in process in that situation.
Ordinance language
The ordinance states that it is illegal for any person to maintain, occupy or use any building (which includes recreational vehicles) intended for habitation that has a powered well directly connected to the building unless it has a subsurface sewage treatment system (SSTS) that disposed of wastewater in a manner that complies with the provision of the ordinance.
Language of the ordinance states that a recreational vehicle being used for more than occasional or semi-permanent use must have a septic system if it’s connected to a powered well, or provide a composting toilet or legal privy. These recreational vehicles include those that receive mail at the property (but not having a principal dwelling other than the recreational vehicle), those that do not have a current license tab, and recreational vehicles used for more than occasional or semi-permanent use.
Pine Lake Township opts in to County zoning
Also as part of the ordinance amendment, Pine Lake Township, located west of Finlayson, has now chosen to have the County regulate zoning within the township. Townships and cities in Pine County have the option of adopting the zoning ordinances of the County. Other townships and cities which previously adopted the county’s zoning laws include Nickerson Township (adopted Jan. 21, 2020), City of Kerrick (adopted Jan. 21, 2020), City of Denham (adopted Jan. 21, 2020), New Dosey Township (adopted March 17, 2020), and Kerrick Township (adopted Nov. 3, 2020).
Enforcement of zoning
The County will enforce the zoning ordinance regarding campers, and complaints can be directed to the Pine County Zoning Board at
Generally, enforcement of zoning violations involves county staff sending notices of violation where identified and working with the landowner to achieve compliance. When necessary, the zoning office works with the Sheriff’s Office to issue citations, punishable by misdemeanor.
Complaints can be directed via email to septic@co.pine.mn.us or by phone at (320) 216-4220.
