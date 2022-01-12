Loan given to senior living facility
East Central Energy is supplying a loan of $250,000 in gap financing to Pine City Senior Living, LLC, for the construction of a 103-unit senior living facility on a six-acre site located on Northridge Drive in Pine City (north of Welia). ECE’s revolving loan fund, supported by the USDA Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant Program, underscores the co-op’s commitment to local economic development. Pictured from left: John Bosman (ECE), Jeff Borling (Great River Energy), Peter Jesh (Silver Creek Equity), Justin Jahnz, and Mark Nelson (ECE).

