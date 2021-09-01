Pine Center for the Arts welcomes a trio of local artists whose art is based in family traditions and rich textures. Bonnie Larson will showcase her quilts, alongside Nan and Marguerite Grubbs with their collaborative “Textures & Textiles” collection.
Larson’s art started at age 10 when her great grandmother taught her to sew a skirt.
“From then on it was trial and error until Home Economics class in junior high,” Larson said. “I sewed my first quilt in 1973 and every one I made for the next 20 plus years were just okay.”
Larson grew her skills after taking a class at Rosemary’s Quilts and Baskets in Braham, in the 1990s. “I started with beginning quilting classes and was awestruck with the great results using the tools I learned,” she said. “The end results were nothing compared to my self-taught product!”
Larson’s confidence and skills have continued to build, as she learned new techniques and stretched herself. Her collection of quilts are an exquisite showcase of her talents and appreciation for the art.
Nan Grubbs is a well-known jewelry artist in the community. She jumped at the chance to collaborate with her daughter.
“Marguerite has developmental delays and requires a lot of outside-the-box-everything,” Grubbs said. “Together we are a tidal wave of stubbornness and creativity. I am constantly pursuing ways to encourage and engage her, and provide fun and creative opportunities. I’ve wanted to incorporate Marguerite in my business (Elizabeth x 2) for some time now. When the opportunity for a shared show at the Pine Center for the Arts presented itself, the wheels started turning – an Ex2 collection: Textures & Textiles.”
Fans of Nan’s style featuring a relaxed elegance with a bohemian flare will also be enchanted by Marguerite’s original collage paintings, in which she layers paper, fabric, styrofoam and other media into her creations.
Join Bonnie, Nan and Marguerite as Pine Center for the Arts celebrates family traditions, collaborations and the art that results. The public is invited to the opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3. Non-alcoholic beverages and light appetizers will be served. The gallery will continue throughout the month of September. Regular gallery hours are 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The gallery is free and open to the public.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
Located in Pine City, the Pine City Center for the Arts has been serving the Great Pine City area since 2009. With a variety of programming opportunities, the non-profit, volunteer-led facility is a gathering place for artisans and art lovers alike. Artists interested in displaying their work or teaching others their skills are welcome to contact the Pine Center for the Arts. For more information, please see www.pinecenter.org.
