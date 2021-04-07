More than a dozen local artists will display their art at Pine Center for the Arts’ third annual Black and White Gallery this April.
“We’re very excited about the diversity of work submitted for the show,” said Shawnda Schelinder, Pine Center for the Arts board member. “In addition to some of our favorite local artists, we also have artists who have never shown their art at the gallery before. The variety of artwork and media is truly impressive.”
With media including paintings, photography, glass art, charcoal and more, artists include Barbara Orstad, Brooke Zank, Cassandra Olson, Dee Kotaska, James Michael Tracy, Kathryn Flom, Lisa Krahn, Lois Lapp, Mariah Rivard, Mike Gainor, Natalie E. Tveit, Nic Sabatke, Peg Skalicky, Shawnda Schelinder and Sydney Nelson.
Artists and the public are invited to the opening reception from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 9. The gallery will be open throughout the month of April. Regular gallery hours are 3-5 p.m. on Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturdays. The gallery is free and open to the public. COVID safety protocols will be observed.
Members of the public are encouraged to vote for their favorite artwork. Best in Show and People’s Choice Awards will be presented at the end of the exhibit.
For more information, please see www.pinecenter.org.
