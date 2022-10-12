The second annual Community Art Exhibit took place on Friday of last week at Pine Center for the Arts. Providing music above is Nic Sabatke. Cassandra Olson and Shayla Mihelich would later provide music, along with the appetizers provided by Frechette Farms that evening. The Community Art Exhibit will continue through the month of October.
The second annual Community Art Exhibit took place on Friday of last week at Pine Center for the Arts. Providing music above is Nic Sabatke. Cassandra Olson and Shayla Mihelich would later provide music, along with the appetizers provided by Frechette Farms that evening. The Community Art Exhibit will continue through the month of October.
An art potluck and grand opening celebration highlighting local artwork took place on Friday, Oct. 9 at Pine Center for the Arts, with more than two dozen artists featured.
This was the art center’s second annual Community Art Exhibit which featured artists as young as 11 years old, students from the high school and community artists. A variety of media was featured including paintings, drawings, pottery, photography, woodworking/carvings, and more.
Visitors were able to vote on their favorite piece for the People’s Choice Award; those results will be highlighted in an upcoming article. The event included appetizers from Frechette Farms, beer from Three Twenty and a variety of wines. Artwork was also available for purchase as part of a silent auction.
The Art Potluck Community Exhibit will continue through the month of October on Fridays from 4-8 p.m. The regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. The gallery is free and open to the public.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.