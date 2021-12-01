Local business buckles under COVID strains

Hair Tech & Tan, located in Pine City, has been forced to close its doors due to the strain of COVID-19. The business, which offered full hair services, manicures, pedicures, waxing, tanning and other travel-related and in-person services has buckled under the COVID restrictions and the publics’ general fear of the coronavirus like many other businesses have during the pandemic.
Owner, Glen Heintz, took over the business in 2019, just a year before the pandemic, and closed on Oct. 31, 2021.
The one factor that could have saved the business was CARES ACT funding, but the business was unable to secure the financial help. “The last grant we applied for was denied,” said Heintz. They let us know on October 20, 2021 that we were not chosen. They said it was a lottery system.”
Personally, Heintz invested thousands into the business. “It’s been sad, and we feel like we failed. It’s hard to put an exact number on it, but I personally invested $35,000 to purchase the business and never had a chance to recover.”
Now the building they leased sits empty like so many others who have succumbed to the last two years of hardship. Some customers were upset, said Heintz, others were sad, yet many were understanding.
Heintz said they have attempted to contact most regular customers that had some tanning left to get in before we shut down and left them with products at the tobacco shop next door.
Heintz added that Megan Kozisek, who was the manager, was vital to keeping them going as long as they did.
“It’s been horrible that this has shut us down,” said Heintz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.