CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week patrolling the area for hunting and fishing activity. Miscellaneous wildlife-related call were handled. Karon spoke at a local firearms safety class.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) reports most area lakes remain covered in ice. Rivers had some fishing activity where shore anglers were found trying to catch catfish and rough fish. Turkey hunters who were checked had good luck seeing a lot of birds and quite a few were successful at harvesting a turkey.
CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week attending Division training. Krauel also spent time checking anglers. Anglers were excited to get out on the boat after the last of the ice disappeared this past week.
