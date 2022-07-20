CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week checking boaters and anglers. Time was spent at the DNR Academy.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) had a high volume of calls from people reporting nuisance animals and abandoned animals. Complaints included property being damaged by bears and beavers along with reports of abandoned fawns and injured birds. Time was also spent instructing new cadets at the Conservation Officer Academy.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked angling and boating safety out on Mille Lacs Lake. ATV and OHM activity was also worked on Soo Line and Red Top areas. Complaints of jet skis chasing wildlife on Mille Lacs Lake were addressed. Griffith responded to an unattended fire containing prohibited material, and an ATV accident on the Soo Line. Enforcement action was taken on multiple ATV, angling, and boating violations. Griffith assisted with the law and ethics talk at a firearms safety class.
CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers. He also followed up on a shooting-deer-out-of-season case. Krauel also took several calls about nuisance animals, including numerous complaints about bears getting into bird feeders and a dead turtle in an area lake.
CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked anglers and boaters on Lake Superior and the St. Louis River. Water temperatures are slowing rising to help anglers, but are still far behind seasonal norms. A wolf-depredation complaint was received, and ATV/OHM complaints were worked. Busy state parks were patrolled over the weekend. Enforcement action was taken for angling violations.
CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) worked area lakes for fishing and recreation enforcement. The majority of paddleboard operators were reminded to carry a PFD while enjoying their time on the water. Several calls involving nuisance animals were handled and ATV-related complaints were investigated. PWC operation during closed hours and operating too close to other watercraft and shore were common complaints this week.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) primarily worked ATV/OHM, boating, and fishing enforcement this past week. Time was also spent at a firearms safety class. She responded to an ATV injury crash in Mille Lacs County. Calls were fielded about nuisance bears, ATV questions/issues, wildlife harassment, and an injured loon.
CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked anglers during the walleye-fishing reopener on Mille Lacs Lake. Vacationing bass and muskie anglers were also out in abundance. Nuisance-bear calls have been more frequent than usual for this time of year.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on nuisance-animal calls and a wolf-depredation case. Extreme heat caused people to stay indoors. Assistance was given to a motorist. A failure-to-transfer-ownership of a boat case was also handled.
