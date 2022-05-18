CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent most of his time this weekend on various lakes in Pine County checking anglers. Success was varied, but the bite was overall slow. Water levels continue to rise. Please make sure your water-related equipment is secured.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found lakes quite a bit quieter than usual during the fishing opener. Windy weather and some minor flooding conditions were likely what kept some anglers off the water. There were still quite a few anglers who had walleye and pike in their live wells and a majority of folks were able to get crappies to bite. Rising water conditions also caused a few docks and boats that weren’t anchored down sufficiently to float away and out into the lake.
