CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week checking anglers and boaters. Time was spent instructing at a firearms safety course. Assistance to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office was provided.
CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers. Krauel also received numerous complaints of nuisance bears. He would like to remind people concerned about bear activity to completely remove all food sources such as bird feeders, garbage, and grills and place them inside until natural food starts to grow in the woods.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) patrolled area lakes and accesses. ATV activity was monitored throughout the week. TIP calls and nuisance-animal calls were followed up on. Griffith also assisted local deputies on a domestic in progress.
CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) assisted area conservation officers and volunteer instructors with a youth firearms safety field day. Many youth attended the class and showed their proficiency with handling firearms safely. Field work consisted of checking anglers on area lakes and working ATV complaint locations for illegal operation. Complaints were handled involving bear activity and calls were also received of deer being aggressive towards people and dogs. This behavior is most likely due to a fawn very close by.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.