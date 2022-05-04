Press Release
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week investigating wolf depredation calls, wetland complaints, and taking miscellaneous wildlife calls. Patrol for boating, angling, ATV and hunting activity was conducted. Complaints have started to come in about garbage being left by anglers along the St. Croix River. Please remember to clean up after yourself.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) assisted volunteer instructors with a couple firearm safety classes in the Hinckley area. A total of about 50 youth hunters successfully obtained their firearm safety certificates. A few more lakes became ice free and anglers had some luck netting smelt during the smelt run. There was also an increase in reports of Black Bear wandering around and a few vehicle collisions with a bear were reported.
