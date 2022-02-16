CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent extra time patrolling area lakes due to a large increase in ice fishing activity. The increased lake activity also resulted in more garbage being left behind. While making the rounds on one Hinckley area lake a group of anglers were caught flinging their cigarette butts out the window of their portable shelter. Closer inspection found about a pack worth of cigarette butts, on the ice, outside of the shelter. The responsible individuals were cited for littering and instructed to clean up the area.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) No Report
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) checked anglers on Mille Lacs Lake and worked area snowmobile trails. Several angling and snowmobile violations were encountered. Griffith checked a group of three anglers on Mille Lacs Lake. It was discovered that one angler had his fishing privileges revoked. When confronted the angler stated that he did not know about the revocation. The angler then changed his story to say that he was not fishing at all, and that his friends had extra lines.
