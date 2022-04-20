CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week training. Time was also spent patrolling for ATV activity. Spots for anglers were checked and his patrol boat was taken out of storage.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent most of the week at Camp Ripley completing annual training. Calls were taken about black bears being seen leaving their hibernation areas and roaming around. There were also a couple reports of car vs. bear vehicle accidents. Fishing activity was found on the open waters of rivers and streams, and a few spring turkey hunters were checked.
