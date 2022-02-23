CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent time on area lakes and snowmobile trails. Lakes were busy and some of the violations found included fishing with too many lines and fishing without a license. A few wolf complaints were also dealt with, including homeowners reporting wolves getting close to houses and eyeing family pets.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored snowmobile activity in the Isle area. Mille Lacs Lake was also checked throughout the week. Fishing success remains slow. Griffith continues to remind anglers to clean up all garbage when leaving the ice.
CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent the week checking ice shelters, anglers and recreational vehicle enforcement. He fielded calls about accessing lakes from the road right of way and dealt with feeding ban complaints. Arntzen also attended training at Camp Ripley and continued working on big game cases.
CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers on area lakes. CO Krauel also spent time patrolling for snowmobile activity. Enforcement action was taken for no fishing license, angling with an extra line, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) spent much of the week working snowmobile trails and lakes in the area. Trails are still in good condition in the area but could use some snow and lakes are rough for recreational vehicle activities. Anglers seemed to be having a tough go at it this week as the bite appeared slow.
CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) continued to work snowmobile enforcement on area trails. Trail conditions continue to be good on most trails around the Duluth area. Winter fishing enforcement was also worked, but very few anglers were checked during the week.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) no report available.
