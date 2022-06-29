CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week checking anglers and on boat patrol. Patrol for ATV activity was conducted. Miscellaneous wildlife-related complaints were handed as well.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent a majority of the week patrolling lakes and rivers. Anglers were having good luck catching crappies and sunfish and there was an increase in water skiing and tubing due to surface water temperatures getting close to 80 degrees. Violations found included boaters not having enough life jackets in the boat and anglers fishing with too many lines. Time was also spent handling trespass complaints and looking into possible wetland violations.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked angling activity on area lakes throughout the week. Fishing success has been hit or miss. ATV activity was a focus through the weekend. The trails were busy with many riders out enjoying the weather. Enforcement action was taken for multiple boating and ATV violations. A litter complaint on public land is also being followed up on.
