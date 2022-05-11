CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week checking anglers and hunters. Many nuisance and miscellaneous animal-related calls were taken care of. Patrol for illegal OHM (off-highway motorcycle) activity was conducted.
CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week working a busy crappie bite. Anglers were finding a good bite on area lakes and numerous complaints of taking overlimits were investigated. Krauel also patrolled for ATV activity as numerous ATV riders were out enjoying the start of the warm weather. Enforcement action was taken for an overlimit of crappies, angling without a license, transporting water from a lake, illegal operation of an ATV, unregistered ATV, and speeding over 100 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.
CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent the week working an enforcement detail focusing on boat and water safety. He also dealt with nuisance-bear calls, a trespassing complaint and fielded calls about accessing water bodies from the road right-of-way. Arntzen also spent time patrolling the area WMAs checking turkey hunters.
