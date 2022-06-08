CO Ben Karon (Pine City) worked on area lakes checking anglers and boaters. Time was spent patrolling for ATV and OHM violations. Patrols for AIS violations were also done.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) took a lot of calls from people reporting abandoned wild animal babies along with lot of reports of black bears being a nuisance around houses and outbuildings. As happens every spring, callers were advised to not touch the baby animals and leave the area alone so momma can come back to collect her babies and to put away whatever was attracting the bear. Bear-damage complaints included bird feeders getting destroyed, garbage cans being dragged around, dog food being eaten and grills and smokers getting tipped over and licked clean. Reports of wolves killing calves and harassing livestock were also dealt with.
CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers and boaters. Krauel also patrolled for ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for no fishing license, no life jacket, and expired watercraft license.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked angling activity on Mille Lacs Lake. ATV activity was monitored. Wetland violations, and other complaints were followed up on. Griffith would like to remind boaters of some safety tips: wear a life jacket, stay sober, tell someone where you are going, and be weather aware.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) took care of some equipment maintenance items and investigated a dead fawn that was found near a home. Rural dog and cat owners are reminded that they need to keep their pets at home, as even tame animals will kill things when left to run loose. Some panfish are showing up on smaller lakes, with the bite anticipated to get better on Mille Lacs Lake.
