CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week checking anglers. Time was spent on ATV and OHM patrol. Calls of nuisance animals and young animals continue. Karon also assisted with training at Camp Ripley.
CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers and boaters. Krauel also patrolled for ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for no fishing license, no life jacket, and expired watercraft license.
