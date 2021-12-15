CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent the week continuing to check ice conditions and ice anglers. There has been some early success for ice anglers on area lakes. Hunters continue to be checked as well.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found ice anglers who were finally able to make it out on the best fishing spots. Ice conditions on most lakes were enough to handle foot traffic as long as anglers were careful and checked ice thickness often. A few small-game hunters, muzzleloader hunters and archery deer hunters were found, but hunting activity was very slow.
CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week following up on deer-hunting cases. Krauel also talked to a few anglers that were excited to get on the newly formed ice. Krauel would like to remind anglers that no ice is ever safe and to please check DNR ice thickness guidelines before risking your lives venturing out on to the ice.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) investigated a deer-hunting incident where it appeared that a doe’s leg was shot off. The doe was found alive on the land of the person who called it in. An investigation is pending. Speldrich assisted the county with a vehicle that went into the ditch twice. The person who reported the incident assisted the driver in getting out but suspected the driver to be under the influence. Speldrich and the deputy located the vehicle. The driver was arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
