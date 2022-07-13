CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week checking anglers. Patrol for ATV and OHM violations continue. Patrol for AIS violations was also done.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent quite a bit of time throughout the week dealing with nuisance-bear problems and wolf-depredation-of-livestock complaints. Reports were taken of adult wolves and their pups harassing cattle and killing and injuring calves. Reported bear problems included damage to grills, deck furniture, garbage cans and chicken coops. Time was also spent patrolling lakes and ATV trails.
CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers and working boat and water safety. He also spent time working on a case where an individual was shooting deer out of season. Enforcement action was taken for no angling license, no life jackets, and shooting deer out of season.
CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent the week checking anglers and boaters and doing AIS enforcement. He handled many nuisance-animal complaints and continued working on ongoing cases. Violations for the week included watercraft-registration issues, littering and fishing without a license.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked angling and ATV activity. Time was also spent following up on littering and angler-harassment complaints. Enforcement action was taken on various violations.
