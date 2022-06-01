CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week checking anglers. Boaters were checked for registration and safety equipment. Patrol for ATV activity was conducted and miscellaneous wildlife-related calls were taken.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) checked fishing activity, investigated complaints of wolf depredation of cattle and took reports of missing docks and boats that floated away from shore due to high water levels. Water levels finally started to go down by the end of the week. Fishing violations found included fishing without a license and not having proper life-saving devices in the boat.
CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers and patrolling for ATV activity. He also spent time working on equipment maintenance. Krauel also spent time patrolling state land for state land violations.
