Pine County is ranked near the bottom of the state when it comes to high-speed internet access, but local efforts are underway to bring residents faster connections through a $100,000 grant – and with the help of a new AT&T cell tower.
$100k for broadband
“The pandemic has shown us that access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury,” said Pine County Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter.
She noted that Pine County is currently ranked 86th out of 87 counties for having access to wireline internet with download speeds of 25 Mbps and upload speeds of 3 Mbps.
A report generated by Connected Nation shows that out of 11,373 households in the county, only 52% have access to wireline service with those speeds. And speed tests conducted this spring show there may be more households unserved than this.
Pine County officials are inviting the public to attend a Blandin Broadband Community Vision meeting where priorities will be determined, and projects developed to improve internet access and use.
“Pine County was named one of six new Blandin Broadband Communities, a program that provides planning, technical and financial support to communities that demonstrate the determination to bring the benefits of a broadband-enabled economy to their communities,” said Sauter. “These six communities will have access to a special grant fund, but projects will have to meet Blandin Foundation standards to be funded.”
All interested community members can join a Zoom meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15 to help identify Pine County’s strengths and gaps, and again on Monday Nov. 22 to brainstorm project ideas and make decisions about potential projects.
Once those projects are determined, local non-profits, schools and governments will have the opportunity to apply for up to $100,000 in total grant funding over two years.
To join the effort, complete a pre-registration survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/KDBLCR2 or contact Lezlie at 320-591-0019 or lezlie.sauter@co.pine.mn.us by Nov. 12 to receive a survey.
New cell tower
AT&T has added a new cell tower in the Pine City area to improve coverage and to offer residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service. The new tower was built near the intersection of White Oak Road and Homestead Road.
“From connecting family and loved ones to helping first responders during a crisis, AT&T is committed to investing in Minnesota to build state-of-the-art infrastructure that will keep people connected,” said AT&T Minnesota President Paul Weirtz. “We are pleased to make this network investment in Pine City.”
“Wireless connectivity is critical for our residents, families, businesses and first responders, especially during these unprecedented times,” said State Senator Jason Rarick. “This investment in Pine City’s network infrastructure is great news for our community.”
“Investments in mobile technologies help foster connections,” said Representative Nathan Nelson. “Wireless investments in communities like Pine City help support connectivity and growth.”
According to AT&T, these upgrades will also benefit public safety and first responders on FirstNet – public safety’s dedicated communications platform and give Minnesota’s first responders access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
