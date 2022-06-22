Local emergency declared by County after May 30 storm

The Pine County Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting on June 4 to declare a local emergency for Pine County after the severe weather event on May 30.
Minnesota Statutes Chapter 12.92 authorizes the county boards to declare this emergency which opens the county and other public agencies up for state relief funding to help assist in storm damage. Pine County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder said that the funding could be a partial reimbursement for expenses related to the disaster (typically overtime costs and physical repairs to public infrastructure).
The only private property assistance available is through the county in abatements to reduce property taxes for properties which have their primary structures damaged in the storm (ie … house, cabin, main business building).
“The assessor’s office has been conducting physical examinations of properties to determine properties which may qualify and will work one-on-one with those property owners,” said Schroeder. “With the disaster resolution, the abated property taxes can also be reimbursed to the county, township/city, and school districts.”
