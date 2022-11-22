Local family grateful even after fire on Tunnel Road

A devastating fire on Tunnel Road recently left a Pine City family without a home on Nov. 6. However, this family is still grateful for their lives and that no one was injured.
According to the incident report, Anita Sparks reported that her house was fully engulfed in flames around 4:35 p.m. Sparks reported that everyone was out of the house but that the fire was spreading rapidly. The homeowners were listed as Jimmie and Anita Sparks.
When Pine County Sheriff’s deputies arrived they found the Sparks standing at the end of the driveway. Officers observed that the house was fully in flames with a pole barn near the house which was also rapidly catching fire. Fire departments soon arrived on the scene.
It was determined, according to the report, that an outdoor boiler started the house on fire. The boiler was on the west side of the house, and a strong wind was blowing east.
Anita told the Pioneer that the 40 plus mph winds carried sparks from the boiler to the house which ignited the fire. The Sparks and their grandson were able to escape the home quickly with only the clothes on their backs.
Not only all of their household items were lost, but 47 years of keepsakes and photos, along with their cat. With the garage igniting, two classic cars were also lost.
The Sparks’ granddaughter, Sophie Lahti, started a GoFundMe for her grandparents that night. “We are so grateful for the numerous donations that have been submitted, even from those we’ve never met,” said Anita. Sparks requested the GoFundMe account to be closed as the goal was met because of all the generosity that they have received.
The Spark’s plan to rebuild on the same spot.
“Thankfully our family is safe, which is the most important part of all of this,” said Anita.
