Local family grateful even after fire on Tunnel Road

A Tunnel Road home outside of Pine City, owned by Jimmie and Anita Sparks, was devastated by flames on Nov. 6. Everyone made it out safely. 

 

 Photo provided

A devastating fire on Tunnel Road recently left a Pine City family without a home on Nov. 6.  However, this family is still grateful for their lives and that no one was injured. 

