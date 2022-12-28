Local fisheries supervisor gives suggestions when on the ice

Sitting out on a frozen lake, fishing pole in hand with friends or family makes for some great memories. Whether you use a bucket with a seat, a portable fish house or a decked out Ice Castle, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources urges you to be safe out on the ice.
Ice Conditions
DNR Hinckley Area Fisheries Supervisor, Leslie George, reminds everyone that ice is never 100 percent safe.
Before you even walk out onto the ice it is extremely important to know what to look for. According to the DNR, many factors beyond ice thickness can help determine if it is safe. Factors that affect ice strength include, snow cover, air temperature, sun, time of year, water depth, wind, wildlife, plants and current.
Another warning the DNR gives, is to ever assume ice is safe because someone else was on it before. They may not be aware of the many variables that affect ice strength. On the other hand, they may know potential problem spots that you don’t. If possible it is always a good idea to talk to a local expert before heading onto an unfamiliar body of water.
No matter how well you know a body of water, remember, ice conditions can change constantly. Always be prepared with the essential safety gear, and check ice thickness as you go.
The DNR recommends at least four inches of clear ice before walking on the ice. In our area, some of the smaller lakes can already be at five plusinches, says George. She has noticed people out on lakes for roughly the past week.
“It is early enough in the season to stress checking often as you walk out on the ice. Of course, what you see for ice thickness near shore may differ from the middle of the lake. We want to continue to encourage anglers to check ice thickness often as they are moving around on lakes this time of year,” said George.
How to check ice thickness
The DNR website suggests, once you have all of the proper safety gear, grab a tape measure and one of the other tools below to measure ice thickness. Wait for at least four inches of new, clear ice before you consider walking out. Put the tape measure into the hole and hook the bottom edge of the ice before taking measurement. You can also use an ice angler’s ice skimmer with inch markings on the handle in place of the tape measure.
Don’t judge ice thickness by how easily a chisel or drill breaks the surface. It happens so quickly that it’s easy to overestimate the thickness.
Ice chisel - An ice chisel or spud bar is a heavy metal rod with a sharp, flat blade welded onto one end. Drive the chisel into the ice, using a stabbing motion, to create a hole. Next, measure ice thickness with a tape measure.
Ice chisels are an especially important tool in the early and late-ice season when the ice is not as thick as mid-winter. If you are walking on four to six inches of ice, you likely will find areas of ice that are less than four inches on the same lake. With the chisel, you can stab the ice in front of you with each step you take to ensure the ice has not suddenly become thinner.
Checking as you walk with an ice chisel is not a substitute for measuring ice frequently with a tape measure.
Ice auger - There are three different kinds of augers: hand, electric and gas. Anglers commonly use augers to drill holes for fishing, but they also can be used for measuring ice thickness. If you are using an auger to check ice thickness, make sure to start by checking thickness near shore and to frequently stop and check as you go.
Cordless drill - Using a cordless drill and a long, 5/8-inch wood auger bit, you can drill through eight inches of ice in less than 30 seconds. Most cordless drills that are at least 7.2 volts will work, but the type of bit is critical. You need a wood auger bit since they have a spiral called a “flute” around the shaft that metal drilling bits don’t. The flutes pull the ice chips out of the hole and help keep it from getting stuck, much in the way a full-sized ice auger works. Dry the bit and give it a quick spray of silicone lubricant after each use to prevent rust.
“Ice is definitely not ready for vehicles this early in the season,” warns George.
George advises wearing ice picks around your neck is always a good idea, especially early and late in the season. These are used to pull yourself back out of the water in case you fall through the ice.
Regulations
Remember this spring started a new sunfish limit on Cross and Pokegama lakes in Pine City, including the Snake River that connects the two. The statewide limit is 20 sunfish per angler typically, however, on these two lakes it is 10 sunfish per angler. “These regulations are in place to protect the high quality sunfish that are in those lakes,” said George.
Winter Trout Opener
If you are looking to chase the Rainbows, Browns and Lake trout on Grindstone Lake, Winter Trout opener is Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. “Being one of the last local lakes to freeze over, anglers on Grindstone for the trout opener should be cautious,” warns George.
