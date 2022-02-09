Local girls show bravery in the face of danger

It was January 31 at about 8:45 p.m. The girls, all from Pine City, Sophia Christian (20), Megan Root (19) and Samantha Root (14), were on their way home from the airport to drop off Sophia’s husband, Dylan Goss, who was home for their wedding but needed to return to his base.
Sophia was driving, and they were traveling northbound on I-35, just north near Lino Lakes and south of the split. Suddenly, a car which was traveling in front of the girls about 200 feet in the left lane crossed in front of them into their lane, entered the ditch and rolled three times.
The car landed upside down in the ditch, and Sophia pulled over and put her hazards on. Megan immediately called 911 and told Samantha to stay in the car and leave her seatbelt on. Sophia ran to the car and checked the windows and called out to the driver to see if anyone was conscious. But they couldn’t see or hear anything with all the snow.
Megan ran over with a flashlight and noticed the car door handles were completely knocked off. Sophia smelled smoke and heard clanking noises coming from the vehicle.
Recalling what Mr. Engelstad, the girls’ health teacher, taught them about always “checking the scene” before approaching an emergency situation, they backed up to make sure it was safe before continuing.
Sophia heard a pounding and ran to the driver’s side. She saw the driver was trying to open the door but was unable, so Sophia pried the door open through the snow and helped the driver out of the vehicle.
The girls stayed with the driver while they waited for first responders to arrive. The driver was wearing their seatbelt and came out with minor injuries.
The officers said that it could have been much worse and it was lucky that they stopped to help and call 911 because they were the only ones to do either. On an evening with heavy traffic, surprisingly, no one else stopped. Samantha also had the idea to grab the first aid kit that they always keep in the car but luckily they didn’t need it.
The girls said they were a little shaken up and emotional but are fine and grateful that the driver was not hurt. The girls stayed long enough to speak with the police to state what happened as the driver appeared to be in somewhat of a shock.
The girls added that it was a good reminder that no one is invincible on the road. “Take it slow, don’t be distracted and wear your seatbelt,” said Megan.
