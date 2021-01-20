COVID-19 cases spiked in November and have been steadily declining, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), and health care workers at Essentia Health and Welia Health are hoping that the new vaccines will help bring the pandemic under control.
Mike Youso, administrator at Essentia-Health Moose Lake and Essentia-Health Sandstone said he noticed the trend at both hospitals.
He said he is glad that the Moose Lake Hospital partnered with Essentia last August because being a part of the larger facility offers more access to resources then the hospital had prior to the partnership.
“We did have a surge. We were at capacity off and on for about three to four weeks,” Youso said.
Youso said both hospitals were at peak capacity 75% of the time. He said about 30% of the patients were COVID-19 positive.
He explained there has been a shortage of medical staff long before the pandemic hit.
“We have been short staffed, that’s not new,” Youso said. “COVID-19 has magnified the shortage.”
He said the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were the most stressed of the staff.
“They have done a phenomenal job,” Youso said.
Even though the hospitals were at capacity, it may not mean all of the beds were full.
“We need to have enough staff to manage the beds,” Youso explained.
The Sandstone location has nine beds and Moose Lake has 25.
While there was a COVID-19 surge, Youso said it was similar to the influenza peak at both hospitals every winter. The difference is the severity of the symptoms seen with COVID-19.
“The common flu can be deadly,” Youso said.
According to the MDH, there were 4,022 people confirmed positive for influenza hospitalized in Minnesota from Sept. 29, 2019 to May 16, 2020. There were 197 influenza deaths and three deaths in children under 18 years old.
As of Jan. 11, 2020 there have been 22,541 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases hospitalized in Minnesota and 5,779 deaths, according to MDH.
Closer to home, Pine County had 2,479 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths. Carlton County had 2,385 cases and 41 deaths.
Youso said he hopes that the pandemic will fade away when people get the vaccine in coming months.
He said the staff that interacts with patients such as doctors and nurses are at the top tier for vaccines. Staff at both hospitals have received their first dose of the vaccine, although about 30% of the hospital staff declined to take the vaccine. Those that did receive the vaccine did not have significant reactions, according to Youso. The second dose will be administered in the next few weeks at both hospitals.
“Hopefully the peak is behind us,” Youso said. “I’m cautiously optimistic.”
“Wellia Health, like other hospitals, is experiencing a fluctuating patient count,” said Kimbery Tepley, marketing director, in an email. She explained that according to the Minnesota Hospital Association, Minnesota hospitals and health systems operate efficiently with little unused capacity, even during “normal” times. She said the concern is the limited number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds that are available along with enough staff to care for the patients.
Welia Health is a critical access hospital for patients who need immediate attention, for example, in the event of a stroke or heart attack.
Tepley said Welia and other hospitals work together to monitor hospital and ICU capacity across the state.
She said they reached higher in-patient days than normal during the COVID-19 peak in November.
Pine Technical Community donated extra beds to Welia Health. They were set up in the old inpatient wing in preparation of a large surge.
The beds have been returned, but are available if there is a future need, said Tepley.
Many other changes were implemented at the hospital due to the constant change in rules and understanding of the virus over time.
One change was the improvement to the heating venting and air conditioning system in the recovery rooms of COVID-19 positive patients, according to Tepley. There was also a purchase of a new commercial washer and dryer to keep up with the laundry and a new disinfection device that uses ultraviolet light technology for high-touch surfaces in the hospital and clinic.
Nurses and other staff received extra training to learn about the new virus and how to meet the needs of the patients, said Heather Sanftner, a Registered Nurse and Nurse Manager for inpatient care.
“There was a lot of training about the virus, such as what strategies to use from a medical standpoint,” Sanftner said. “It’s all hands on deck.” There was training for repositioning a COVID-19 positive patient, medicine delivery, oxygen delivery and more. She said it was a huge team effort.
Another change at Welia was cross training staff members when possible, said Tepley.
For example, nursing staff began taking blood draws for lab staff in order to reduce the number of people entering a COVID-19 positive patients room.
Sanftner said she noticed COVID-19 patients tend to require a longer hospital stay then influenza patients.
“They can get sick very fast,” Sanftner said. “They can be doing well, then they are not doing well. It can happen very quickly.” She said the staff has learned how to tell when patients are taking a turn for the worse and they respond quickly.
She said the one word that sums up working with the COVID-19 virus is unpredictable.
Many other hospital services were modified to meet COVID-19 regulations set by the Minnesota Department of Health such as staggering appointment times, limiting the number of clients and asking staff to work from home a few days a week if possible as well as social distancing and personal protective equipment.
Saftner said staff worked hard to keep patients in communication with their families. Visitors are not allowed in hospitals during the pandemic and that has been difficult for many patients.
The staff has done a great job trying to connect families when they cannot have visitors,” Saftner said. She added staff has learned how to use Facetime and virtual visits to help patients talk to their loved ones.
“Hospitals are meant to flex up and down to meet urgent needs,” said Tepley.
PINE COUNTY COVID UPDATE
Total number of cases: 2,666
New cases last week: 52
Positive cases incarcerated at Willow River: 77
Positive cases incarcerated at FCI Sandstone: 747
Patients who had to be hospitalized: 135
Age range of patients: 0-98 years old
Deaths: 13
Statistics provided by Pine County Public Health. Updated Jan. 18.
