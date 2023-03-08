Nicoll’s Café, which is located in downtown Pine City and has been family owned and operated for years, has now changed hands. On December 8 of 2022, Tou Choua purchased the business. Choua plans on keeping the same menu and atmosphere. Most of the same employees have stayed on to continue to create family favorites and famous breakfasts as well. 

