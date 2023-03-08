Nicoll’s Café, which is located in downtown Pine City and has been family owned and operated for years, has now changed hands. On December 8 of 2022, Tou Choua purchased the business. Choua plans on keeping the same menu and atmosphere. Most of the same employees have stayed on to continue to create family favorites and famous breakfasts as well.
“I am grateful to be able to continue this legacy, and I hope everyone feels welcome to enjoy the same good food and service they have always had at Nicoll’s Café,” said Tou.
Tou grew up in Wisconsin and in Hopkins, Minn. After attending Metro State University he joined the Navy and was honorably discharged. So far, the community has welcomed this veteran owned café transition, noted Tou.
New name and history of cafe
The name of the café will reflect the new ownership and will be called Mia’s Café; Mia is Tou’s mother’s nickname. Mia will also be making an appearance at the café to help cook.
The cafe has undergone a number of changes in owners and with the new owners, names. It was originally called Pine City Cafe, but soon became the 61 Way Cafe, and most recently, Nicoll’s Cafe. The building was first built as a saloon in 1897, according to the Pine City History Association “Pine City Remembers Highway 61” book.
When prohibition went into effect the saloon closed and the space was used as a theater for a few years until it became a soda shop called Kozy Korner in 1922 which also sold cigars, school supplies, stationery and candy. In 1924, Petschel’s Cafe was opened in the location. In the 1950s, the cafe became Jimmy’s Cafe until 1980 when the Nicoll family took it over and it became Nicoll’s Cafe.
New hours
Another change besides the name is the weekday hours. The cafe will now be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the weekends. “By staying open later on the weekdays, we hope to attract a dinner crowd and offer new nightly specials along with serving All-Day Breakfast,” stated Tou.
The business will have a new website and Facebook/Instagram pages so people can follow along and learn about specials and features. Tou hopes everyone will come out and say hi and enjoy some great food.
