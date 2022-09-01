Local impact of short-term rentals

Taking a vacation has become somewhat of a luxury in the current economy. Many are opting to stay closer to home or have embraced the newly coined “staycation” and are making the best of the solitude found on their own front step. The increase in these trends have brought the market for short-term rentals to a new high.
Airbnb, VRBO (Vacation Rentals By Owner) and other hosted and vacation rentals have become a very popular choice. Advertisements on television and other forms of mass media have made these household names.
But what does this trend bring to local communities in Pine County? What is required of these properties to be considered compliant?
Local officials have addressed the concerns through either conditional use permits (CUPs) or property registration.
What is a short-term rental?
A short-term rental is described as a furnished, self contained apartment or home that is rented for a short period of time, typically by the day, week or month. Short-term rentals are an alternative to hotels, sometimes saving 25-50% in cost and have additional amenities such as kitchens, washer and dryer, and other comforts of home you won’t find in a typical hotel room.
Regulations of short-term and vacation property
With the influx of people coming and going from the various properties creating potential nuisances, zoning has been considered, at the county, city and township levels.
Short-term and vacation rentals are regulated but are regulated differently depending on where the rental property is located. The Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance, in section 4.4.3J, categorizes short-term and vacation rentals, such as Airbnbs or Vrbos, in the “Commercial hospitality or event centers,” according to Caleb Anderson, Pine County Land Services director.
Under this shoreland ordinance, short-term and vacation rentals on or near a body of water are required to apply for a conditional use permit (CUP), which is a one-time fee of $600.
Depending on location, owners of rental property may have to go through the township, city or county, depending on whether or not the township or city has created an ordinance regarding these types of rentals. If no ordinance has been implemented in the township or city, the regulating goes back to the county, and the owner of the property is required to apply for a CUP. Pine County has only issued four short-term/vacation rental CUPs. In any case, Anderson said that the township or city ordinance cannot be less restrictive than the county ordinance. Anderson added that the county has not received many complaints about troublesome properties.
For example, for those rentals located in the Pine City limits and on shoreland, they are required to register through the city. Pine City Community Development director, Mike Gainor, said that these types of rentals fall under the city’s residential rental property registration and licensing ordinance. This covers all rental properties in Pine City, short and long term. Rental property owners must register and pay a small fee ($25-100).
“Most importantly, they must be regularly inspected by the Pine City Fire/Safety inspector,” added Gainor. “The goal is to encourage Pine City property owners to create good quality and safe rental units for tenants.”
Only about three Airbnb or Vrbo type rental properties currently fall within the Pine City limits; however, many more fall within nearby townships. Pokegama, Windermere and Nickerson townships regulate their own shoreland districts.
According to Gordy Johnson, Pokegama Township zoning administrator, only four short-term rentals have applied for CUPs through the township.
Pokegama Township requires a $400 fee and public hearing for all properties who have become short-term rentals since February of this year when the ordinance was implemented. “The others have been grandfathered in,” said Johnson. Requirements by the township specify parking arrangements, the marking of boundaries, a prohibiting of detached sleeping accommodations, number of rental units on a property, occupancy limits, and type of sewage treatment system. As per the township’s conditional use permitting, any change involving structural alterations, enlargement, intensification of use, or similar change not specifically permitted by the conditional use permit issued shall require an amended conditional use permit and all procedures shall apply as if a new permit were being issued.
Shoreland zoning in Chengwatana Township falls under the county as no ordinances are in place with the township; those shoreland vacation rentals need a permit through the county’s zoning office. Currently in Chengwatana Township, outside of shoreland, said Anderson, there is no zoning as the township has not opted into County zoning; therefore, there are no permit requirements [for short-term and vacation rentals] outside of shoreland.
For more information on the county’s shoreland zoning ordinance, visit https://www.co.pine.mn.us/departments/planning_and_zoning/index.php.
Housing affordability
A weekend in Pine County in August varies greatly. With Airbnb, the cost per night ranges from $85-$500. The Pine County Assessor’s offices listed a total of 48 short-term rentals. The breakdown of those short-term rentals puts 23 in Pine City, 10 in Hinckley, 6 in Sturgeon Lake, Nickerson and Moose Lake with two each, and Willow River, Kerrick, Grasston, Sandstone, Finlayson and Brook Park each have one.
According to the 2021 County Profiles published by the Minnesota Housing Partnership, Pine County fell third on the list of the ten highest percent of cost-burdened homeowner households at 26%. This means homeowners are paying more than 30% of their annual income on housing. In addition, rent continues to rise faster than wages. These statistics bring another concern that Two Harbors has been facing, a housing shortage due to the short-term rental boom. However, the ability to rent short-term rentals may be a way of making housing costs more affordable for the homeowner.
Further study
Areas to look into deeper are being identified. Currently, the role and long-term vision of Pine County, identifying stakeholder groups, community feedback and input, are all being studied, according to Pine County Economic Development coordinator, Lezlie Sauter. In addition, the data analysis of short-term rentals for average property value, percentage within shorelines and percentage owned by Pine County residents, are statistics that are currently being gathered.
