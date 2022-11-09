At a time when tensions were high between North Korea and South Korea, high enough to send U.S. troops to the region, one local man lived through the Korean War to tell about his experience in South Korea.
Alexander Pangerl (a.k.a. Sandy), a Korean War veteran and 93 years young, was deployed as part of the Army in the 780 artillery unit on Feb. 12, 1951. Pangerl would stay there for the entirety of the war and be discharged in March of 1953.
He recalls the day he arrived in Seoul in 1950. “There was snow on the ground and it was below zero. Our feet got real cold,” he said. “We used to cut fifty gallon barrels open and fill them with fuel to warm ourselves.”
Pangerl was a switchboard operator when he first arrived in South Korea. He then was made a truck driver where he made many trips to Seoul to pick up supplies. His base was about 40 to 50 miles from Seoul, he recalls. When asked about the landscape of the country, Pangrel recalled the numerous hills and rice paddies.
“I think they were happy to have us there,” he noted. “We were fighting the North Koreans.” Thankfully, as about 40,000 American lives were lost and about 100,000 troops were injured, Pangerl did not sustain injuries as a result of his time in the war. He was not in the infantry and worked with artillery.
Pangerl recalls one experience while driving truck, “One time on our way back from Seoul, I was driving truck. My buddy was also driving a truck and drove into a rice paddie and got stuck. I pulled him out but got chewed out for ruining government property because one of the chains broke.” Pangerl said that at that time, he was a corporal, but they put him back as a private in ranking.
“When they needed me to drive again, I said the only way I would drive is if they made me a corporal again. So they did,” Pangerl quipped.
Pangerl said the hardest part of daily life was that it would rain for days on end, and they would be “soaking wet” as they slept in tents or dugouts in the hillside. He said the food wasn’t too bad, but to this day, he doesn’t like eggs because of the excessive amount of powdered eggs that were served.
He recalled being discharged and coming home, “It felt good to be home ‘cause I missed my family a lot. I wonder how many letters I wrote my mother by candlelight.” He added that there was no electricity.
“My dad passed away Feb. 3, 1953, and they wouldn’t let me come home for his funeral. I was pretty close to my dad. I sure missed him,” said Pangerl.
Growing up in Pine City
Pangerl grew up on a dairy farm west of Pine City. He remembers when his sister passed away in 1936 from rheumatic fever. “I can still see her sitting in that bed and my mother taking care of her for about 18 months there,” he recalled.
Pangerl recalled his school days. He went to school through the eighth grade, which wasn’t uncommon for his generation. There were no school buses at the time, so he and his siblings walked to the school house which was about a mile and a half away.
“Years ago, whatever you did you had to walk to. It was a cold walk in the winter with the northwest wind,” he recalled. “But half the time, they (his parents) kept you home to work.” He added that his father had a sleigh they would hook up to the horses in the winter to get to town.
When Pangerl came home from war, he eventually took over his dad’s dairy farm which was located about five miles west of Pine City. Pangerl got married on June 5, 1971 to his wife, Patricia, who passed away in 2008 from cancer. After selling the farm, he worked at the Pine City Golf Course for 19 years. Over the years, he has also volunteered at his church, Immaculate Conception. Now, Pangerl enjoys playing 500 Rummy when he and his cousins get together.
The staff at the Pine City Pioneer thank you for your service, Sandy, and thank all veterans as we honor your service on Veterans Day.
