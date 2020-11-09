This past Feb. 9 seemed like it would be a typical Sunday for Dan Arntsen. After dinner, he went outside to feed the birds.
But then, Dan dropped to his knees.
He heard his wife calling his name. He was able to stand up and go inside. But they knew something was wrong. They called an ambulance, and Dan was transported to the Wyoming Fairview Hospital with symptoms of a possible heart attack.
Three hours later, the doctor at Fairview discovered that Dan had an aortic dissection – a tear in the aorta, the large blood vessel branching off from the heart.
Dan had about a 1% chance of surviving the ride from Wyoming to the University of Minnesota (U of M) where he would be whisked into a 10-hour emergency open heart surgery.
That night, angels were close by. The ambulance team from Lakes Region EMS arrived at the Wyoming Fairview Hospital in Wyoming, to transport Dan safely and swiftly to the U of M. Paramedic Natalie Barsness and EMT Alycia Vander Vegt worked quickly to load Dan up and deliver him Dr. Rose Kelly, the surgeon at the U of M.
On the way, Natalie allowed Dan to use her personal cell phone so he could call his wife to let her know he was okay and in an ambulance with lights and sirens on. In Dan’s younger life, he was a music teacher and a volunteer fire fighter. He still loves the sirens, so this ride was very exciting in a fun way for him – so much so that he entertained Natalie and joked about stopping for coffee and doughnuts on the way to the hospital. Dan did not realize the danger he was in while in route, and the team kept him comfortable and at ease.
Dan would spend the next four months in the hospital. During this time, COVID-19 became a pandemic and Dan’s family was unable to see him.
When he finally got to go home, his beloved wife played a message for him that he had left on the answering machine for her while he was in the back of the ambulance.
Within six weeks of arriving home, Dan’s wife of nearly 25 years passed away. After her death, Dan thought about the team that took him to the U of M and realized that he likely still had their number on his home phone. So he made the call, and Natalie answered. She was elated to hear from him.
Dan’s son, a volunteer fire fighter and ambulance driver in Wisconsin, told his dad that often the ambulance team does not know what happened to those they transport. Dan’s call would bring relief to the Lakes Region EMS team that transported him as they knew that this man who had a 1% chance of survival, and they increased his chances just by getting him to the hospital in time. Natalie called her co-worker, Alycia Vander Vegt (a resident of Pine City) and their supervisor Jessica Keeney, EMT/Community Outreach, and a meeting was set up.
On Aug. 28, Dan was able to meet his heroes, (aka, his angels). They brought coffee and doughnuts along with a coffee mug that was covered with beautiful birds. They laughed together, talked and they were able to fill Dan in on some missing pieces of that evening. Three of Dan’s children, along with three of his grandchildren, were present during the meeting. His daughter and grandson were there in person, the other two children and two grandchildren by phone. The family thanked the team for their care and for the job they do every day.
First responders, paramedics, EMTs, fire fighters, and police officers often do not hear thank yous. It’s their job. They do it without wanting thanks or notice. But when a family, and even the patient, can thank them, it means the world.
