Pine City local, Dale Kuzel, has recently published his tenth book of short stories. His latest book includes 15 short stories that show beauty, love, history, truth, humor, and living off the land. The short stories are accompanied with colorful photos. Kuzel’s stories reflect his vivid imagination, and his extensive research helps create intriguing and informative stories.
Kuzel got his start locally. After retiring from pharmacy work after 48 years, he began to write and attended a writer and publishing meeting at the Pine City Library.
From there, he began writing fluently and published one book per year. He has also been a featured writer at the Pine City Pioneer.
Future book signings will be held at Pine Center for the Arts (with a date yet to be determined), and at the craft/art fair in Robinson Park on July 16. To order a copy of his book, call (320) 629-5491.
