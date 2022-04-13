Jacob Roubinek, a Pine city native who now lives in Sandstone and works in the Mille Lacs area, was first diagnosed with genetic FSG (focal segmental glomerulosclerosis) kidney disease in 2006.
FSG kidney disease happens when the kidney function is altered as many diseases and conditions can attack glomeruli, the tiny filtering units inside the kidneys where blood is cleaned, and cause scarring in the kidney. In Primary FSG, the disease happens on its own without a known or obvious cause and can affect both children and adults and affect males slightly more often than females.
Treatment, such as Immunosuppressive drugs, plasmapheresis, ACE inhibitors and ARBs, diuretics, and diet change, can slow the process of kidney disease. But over time, some patients with FSG gradually get worse until they reach kidney failure. If this occurs, they will need a kidney transplant or dialysis to stay alive.
This is where Jacob landed. Since his diagnosis, Jacob’s kidney function has steadily declined over the years, and in February, he received news that he was in need of a donor transplant as his kidney function had dropped to 14%.
His hope and prayer was to get a new kidney and that a donor would come forward, and soon enough one did: Danielle, a former piano student of Jacob’s mother, Adrienne Roubinek.
Danielle is private about the situation but said in a previous interview after reading Adrienne’s heartfelt plea for a donor for her son, “I felt God calling me in a different direction – rather than pray for the donor, pray to see if I might be the donor.”
Answered prayer
Despite the slim odds of being a genetic match, as small as just 25% between siblings, Danielle found she was a match after two days of testing. Roubinek was overwhelmed with joy when he heard that she was a match and was willing to give him one of her kidneys.
The kidney donation process began, and surgery took place “without a hitch” on March 16 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital. Roubinek said the donor was in the operating room for about two hours, and he was there about one to two hours longer.
Jacob’s wife, Amanda, recalls receiving texts from the doctor during the surgery. “A text came at 10:06 during the surgery stating, ‘Starting to sew in donor kidney.’ The meaning behind those six words carried more than can be explained in words. At that moment, I knew Jacob’s life was being saved by a virtual stranger – someone we met only a couple months prior. As this reality set in, I couldn’t help but sit in that waiting room in peace and awe, knowing God had worked everything out in His time.”
The donor kidney started working immediately, said Jacob. “It was a miracle to see how quickly my blood work numbers returned to a more healthy state. My creatinine went from 4.0 pre-transplant to 1.6 in just 3 days. They say my creatinine will never be in the normal range, but should stabilize between 1.6 and 1.8.”
Jacob was released from the hospital to a rental house on March 19 and remained in Rochester until March 29. “During my stay, my wife and I had substantial educational appointments to participate in,” he said. “Food safety and medication accuracy are probably the two biggest concerns post transplant. I will need to take immunosuppressant or anti-rejection medications for life. This means I can get sick from small bacteria on foods that the average person would never react to. I also cannot miss my medications. The meds are what mask the foreign kidney in my body from my immune system. Without the medication, my body would attack the new kidney and I would be very sick.”
Thus far, Jacob has been recovering well and is still healing from the surgery. He expects to return to work in May. “I try to be as active as possible, but my body still demands a bit of rest throughout the day,” he said. “Each passing week I notice more energy returning to my body. I have been extremely fortunate to have minimal side effects from these very serious medications. I do have mild tremors though.”
Long-term prognosis
Having a living donor gives Jacob’s transplant kidney a high likelihood of longevity, and his donor is young and healthy which also helps. The Mayo Clinic expects he will have a minimum of 20 years with this kidney, but it could last the rest of his life.
“I do need to live a healthy lifestyle and take my medications as directed,” said Jacob. “Because I have no other health problems and my kidney disease is genetic, the disease will not return to my donor kidney. As I get comfortable with some of the changes related to having a transplanted organ, I expect my life will feel quite normal over time.”
Special thanks
Jacob is beyond thankful to his donor, his family and to all those in the community who supported him and his family along the way.
“My donor had never even met me when she decided to save my life with a kidney donation,” he recalled. “While we know the risks associated with being a donor are low, few people are willing to make the sacrifice. She is a true blessing and has a beautiful spirit.”
He added that while we were appreciative from the beginning, this really hit him and his wife stronger post surgery. “The miracle of science to accomplish this task, and the miracle of the sacrificial heart of a donor willing to put her life on hold to save mine. God sent her and she listened. We wish there were more people like her,” he said.
On the homefront, his five-year-old is glad to have the family all under one roof again, and Jacob is grateful to his adult son who was able to stay home and take care of the animals while they were in Rochester.
“My wife was wonderful with all she did before transplant and keeping the house running after transplant and being my main support through everything before and after transplant,” he said. “Overall, we are getting back to a new normal.”
