Local offices challenged as candidate filing closes

Filings for the upcoming November 8, 2022 state general election have been completed with some local offices/seats being challenged.
For State Representative District 11B, incumbent Nathan Nelson (R-Hinckley) filed with Eric Olson (DFL-Pine City) filing as Nelson’s opponent.
For Senate District 11, incumbent Jason Rarick (R-Pine City) filed with Michelle Boyechko-DFL and John A. Peura-DFL also filing. A primary for the Democrat ticket will be held on August 9.
For the office of Pine County sheriff, incumbent Jeff Nelson filed with challenger, Brett Westbrook, also filing.
For U.S. Representative District 8, incumbent Pete Stauber (R-Duluth) filed, with Larry Robb Welty (R-Duluth) also filing. John Munter (D-Warba) and Jen Shultz (D-Duluth) filed on the democratic side.
The office Pine County attorney held by Reese Frederickson is unchallenged.
For Soil and Water District 1, Douglas Odegard, of Pine City, filed. For Soil and Water District 2, Michael Cummins (Brook Park) and Jack Frechette (Hinckley) both filed. For Soil and Water District 5, Jerry Telker (Sturgeon Lake) filed.
For the Pine County Commissioner District 1 (Pine City), incumbent Stephen Hallan filed with Steve Olson challenging.
In the Pine County Commissioner District 2 (Pine City) race, incumbent Joshua Mohr filed and is unchallenged.
In the Pine County Commissioner District 5 (Sandstone area) race, incumbent Matt Ludwig (Sandstone) filed with Skip Thomson (Sandstone) challenging.
In the Governor/Lieutenant Governor race, incumbents Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan (DFL) filed, with democrats Ole Savior and Julia M. Parker also filing. On the Republican side, Bob “Again” Carney Jr. and Captain Jack Sparrow, Scott Jensen and Matt Birk and Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards filed. Hugh McTavish and Mike Warner (Independents) filed, and Grassroots Steve Patterson Matt Huff and Darrell Paulson and Ed Engelnann. Legalize Marijuana Now candidates James McCaskel and David Sandbeck and Chris Wright and L.C. Lawrence Converse filed.
City offices and school district seats can be filed from August 2 to August 16, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.