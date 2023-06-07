A proud local state trooper, Sarah Vaagenes, pinned a badge on her husband Tim Vaagenes to join the ranks of herself along with other Minnesota state troopers during Tim’s recent graduation from the Minnesota State Patrol Academy as part of the state patrol’s 67th graduating class. The couple, who live in Pine City, will be serving in Pine County from the 2710 station. 

Husband, wife duo team up as state troopers

