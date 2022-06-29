Watching the sunset on a beach in Florida, surrounded by peace and quiet. Standing in awe of the mountains in the west while the sun rises behind you, peeling back the night’s shadows. Navigating down the roads of Custer State Park, being the first to lay tracks through the freshly fallen snow. These are just a few of the wonders of God’s handiwork that you will read about in a book called “Moments from the Mountainside” by author and local pastor, Jack A. Droste.
Droste is the pastor of Henriette Free Methodist Church and a contributing columnist for the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News.
Droste has been writing the majority of his adult life and is really a “jack of all trades” in the literary sense. He has written in many capacities: plays and skits for church youth groups, rewriting Christmas songs to suit the warmer Florida climate, and a reverse C.S. Lewis style writing on the definition of postmodernism. The current style Droste writes in was adapted while he was serving as a pastor in White River, South Dakota in 2008, the same year Droste was awarded the Alumni of the Year Award for Crown College.
Droste’s book, “Moments from the Mountainside,” is his first book he has written; however, the first line in the book came to him 17 years ago. He is currently working on the second book that will be part of a four book series he has planned for future release.
As a pastor, it comes at no surprise that his inspiration comes first and foremost from God and the teachings of Jesus. The foundations of his writing were discovered while he was focusing on his biblical studies in college. From there, Droste and his wife, Nancy, began working with a ministry of Native Americans in South Dakota, and it was then that he truly realized how much of the ministry of Jesus was based on the usage of stories.
Whenever he read the words of Jesus saying, “The kingdom of heaven is like …”, that was, in essence, Jesus telling a story. He would take the spiritual truth and tell it to those around him in a way that was relatable in their world, something familiar, tangible, that they could fully understand. Since that realization, Droste has worked and prayed about being a better storyteller and letting Jesus guide him in that mission. “People don’t want to just hear a bunch of facts, they want to hear something they can relate to and grasp on to,” said Droste.
The research Droste put into the book came during the travels he and Nancy enjoyed over their many years together. Of course, when specific research is needed, Droste stops at nothing to get the information he needs. One little antidote he shared was when he was writing a story called “Faithfully Stay.”
He researched the Morley Mission, which is on the west side of I-25 in southern Colorado. He wanted to make sure he had accurate information as to how old the Mission was, its history, and why and when it closed. He even went as far as to research the facts of what the rocks were made of which were layered in green, red and yellow. He wanted to describe everything in a way that the reader could not only envision it, but learn about it. A fun fact he discovered was that a mature bull elk weighs on average of 600 pounds.
Droste gives his true inspiration for everything to God. He stated that he hopes he never loses that spiritual eyesight that has laid the foundation for not just his writing, but his path in life. He shared a verse that has inspired him: “For since the creation of the world, God’s invisible qualities, his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that men are without excuse.” - Romans 1:20 NIV.
As this was the first book Droste published, he shared some advice for others who aspire to write a book for the first time. “First and foremost, go for it. You have no idea who it may impact, especially if you are older. You will leave a legacy for your children, grandchildren or even just others who feel they may be too old to start something new,” said Droste. “You just might inspire a whole new generation to chase their dreams. Another great tip was to make sure whatever you write about, that you are passionate about it. You will need that passion to carry you through the tough times, and there will be tough times. But with passion, it will be worth it.”
You can find Droste’s book on the shelf at Made of Mora as well as on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. You can also reach out to Droste directly via email at jadroste@gmail.com.
