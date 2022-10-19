The St. Paul Area Association of REALTORS®’ (SPAAR) newest SPAAR Hero is Bonnie Carlson, recognized for her many contributions to area communities that include sponsoring the Pine City Fireworks, raising money for the food shelf, providing meals on Thanksgiving Day and donating appliances to those in need, to name a few of her activities.
Bonnie spends much of her time, both for her business and volunteer commitments, in Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County and Pine County, as well as in Western Wisconsin.
As a realtor, Bonnie believes in the American dream of homeownership. She also provides housing for those who prefer to rent. As a landlord, Bonnie believes in providing housing at an affordable price while treating her renters with kindness and respect.
Bonnie met her husband of 34 years while living as a missionary throughout Missouri and Colorado. They decided to move to his roots of Minnesota to raise their family, and over the years, became invested in giving back to her community and those surrounding it.
SPAAR recognized Bonnie as SPAAR Hero for her leadership and contributions to the community. SPAAR Hero is sponsored by SPAAR’s REALTORS® Charitable Foundation.
SPAAR has 8,000 members within its jurisdiction, which serves 12 counties and more than 200 municipalities. There are more than 22,000 Realtors® statewide.
