Local realtor, Bonnie Carlson

The St. Paul Area Association of REALTORS®’ (SPAAR) newest SPAAR Hero is Bonnie Carlson, recognized for her many contributions to area communities that include sponsoring the Pine City Fireworks, raising money for the food shelf, providing meals on Thanksgiving Day and donating appliances to those in need, to name a few of her activities.

